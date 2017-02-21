Funeral set for Nampa teen who vanished last fall, was later found in creek

Services for Sage Thompson, 18, will be held Monday, according to his obituary, published online here.
Thompson went missing in early October, with police soon asking the public’s help to find him. Four months later, his body was discovered in a debris trap in Mason Creek, near the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the Nampa Civic Center, 411 3rd St. S.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to go to the Idaho Youth Ranch, 5465 West Irving St., Boise ID 83706.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. Visit www.nampafuneralhome.com for an online guest book.
Thompson was born Aug. 23, 1998, in Boise to Tyler and Sunny Thompson, the first of three children, according to the obituary.
He “loved everything outdoors; hunting, trapping with his dad, fly tying, and fishing,” his family wrote. He delighted in vacationso to the Oregon coast, “could complete many tricks” on his skateboard and “loved magic and entertained us all,” the obituary said. He also loved music and played the guitar and mandolin, performing at local nursing homes.
Thompson worked at Burger King and Office Depot and was a member of First Southern Baptist Church.
He attended Victory Charter School, Nampa’s Union High School and graduated from the Idaho Youth Challenge Academy in Pierce in North Idaho. Earlier this month, administrators at Victory lauded his abilities as a student, remembering him as a “smiley, love-to-laugh kind of kid” who excelled in Victory’s school-to-work class.
“Sage was happiest surrounded by family and friends, he was quick witted, friendly, kind hearted, funny, optimistic, and generous to a fault,” said the obituary.
Nampa police are still investigating the circumstances of Thompson’s disappearance and death, and few details have been publicly released.
He had last been seen Oct. 2 in the area of 16th Avenue North and Stampede Drive. Lakeview Park, the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa and the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho are all in that area.
After Thompson disappeared, police found no evidence that any of his bank cards had been used.
