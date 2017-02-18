Canyon County

February 18, 2017 9:21 AM

Washington man killed after being struck by car in Caldwell

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

A Washington man was killed in an accident late Friday night after he was struck by a car in Caldwell, according to an Idaho State Police press release.

Around 9 p.m., 27-year-old Gonzalo Vasquez, of Caldwell, was driving eastbound at the off-ramp for Centennial Road when 44-year-old David Trefren, of Yakima, walked into the road, according to police. Vasquez’s 2006 Ford F-350 struck Trefren, who died of injuries at the scene.

Police are still investigating the incident, which closed the off-ramp for about two hours.

Related content

Canyon County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Nampa man frees police cruiser stuck in snow with his Subaru WRX

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos