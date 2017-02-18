Washington man killed after being struck by car in Caldwell

A Washington man was killed in an accident late Friday night after he was struck by a car in Caldwell, according to an Idaho State Police press release.
Around 9 p.m., 27-year-old Gonzalo Vasquez, of Caldwell, was driving eastbound at the off-ramp for Centennial Road when 44-year-old David Trefren, of Yakima, walked into the road, according to police. Vasquez’s 2006 Ford F-350 struck Trefren, who died of injuries at the scene.
Police are still investigating the incident, which closed the off-ramp for about two hours.
