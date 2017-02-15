Canyon County

Multiple-vehicle crash blocking westbound I-84 near Nampa

A crash involving multiple vehicles blocked traffic on westbound Interstate 84 in Nampa, according to an Idaho State Police press release.

The crash occurred before exit 35 to Northside Boulevard. The right lane is blocked, and the left lane is partially blocked due to debris, according to ISP. Fog and winter driving conditions were further complicating the situation.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved. ISP had not yet reported any injuries as of 9 a.m.

