I-84 between Nampa, Caldwell will see overhaul this summer

The Idaho Transportation Department this summer will repave the stretch of Interstate 84 that stretches between Nampa and Caldwell, according to an ITD press release.
The project, which extends from Franklin Boulevard to Franklin Road, was originally slated to begin in 2018 and 2019. Both eastbound and westbound lanes will be resurfaced, and the bulk of the work is expected to take place over four weekends. Those dates were not specified in the release.
“This timeline is significantly less than the anticipated four-month construction time frame if work were to follow traditional construction and scheduling methods,” ITD said.
The department also said cost savings from the weekend schedule allowed it to cover a longer stretch of road than originally planned.
ITD said the maintenance work addresses “deterioration of the roadway due to age and extensive pothole damage suffered this winter.” Critical repairs were made on the same stretch of road in early January, but ITD at the time said complete repaving of the notoriously rutted section wasn’t planned for 2017.
The construction will not, however, address road widening. According to ITD, widening I-84 from Nampa to Caldwell would cost an estimated $330 million — $30 million more than the department’s annual statewide funding for pavement maintenance, bridge replacements and safety improvements.
More details on the project will be available in the coming weeks, the agency said.
Comments