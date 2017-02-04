Caldwell woman injured in rollover crash late Friday

A Caldwell woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash late on Friday night, according to an Idaho State Police press release.
Kasaundra Curtis, 22, was traveling southbound on US 95 in Wilder in a 2002 Ford Taurus when her vehicle crossed the center line and left the roadway on the left side of the road and rolled. The crash occurred at about 11:20 p.m. near Boehner Road.
Curtis was taken to Saint Alphonsus in Boise via air ambulance. The extent of her injuries are unclear.
Police said Curtis was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The cause of the crash was not identified.
