February 2, 2017 8:49 AM

Longtime Canyon County assessor announces retirement; local GOP will help pick successor

By Kristin Rodine

Canyon County Assessor Gene Kuehn will retire at the end of February after 16 years in the elected post, the county announced this week.

Kuehn, a 40-year county employee, told county commissioners he recommends his chief appraiser, Brian Stender, to replace him for a "smooth transition."

The Canyon County Republican Central Committee will prepare a list of three candidates from which commissioners will select the person to fill the last two years of Kuehn's final term.

Anyone interested in the position can submit a resume and letter of intent to the central committee via email to julieyam57@gmail.com or mail the materials to Julie Yamamoto, CCRCC Chair, 2619 S. Willow Brook Place, Caldwell 83605.

