Nampa police investigate possible child enticement

Nampa police are investigating a report that a man may have tried to lure a child into a pickup truck.
Here is what was reported, according to Nampa Police Department:
Just before 9 a.m. Friday morning, a white pickup with a white topper approached a child who was walking to Lake Ridge Elementary School in Nampa. The truck was on the smaller side, like a Ford Ranger.
The driver — a white male in his 20s, about 5-foot-8-inches tall — asked if the child needed a ride to school.
When the child refused the offer, the driver got out of the truck and asked again. The child quickly ran to school and told school staff about the incident.
The driver was about 5-foot-8-inches tall with short combed blonde hair and brown eyes. He was clean shaven and wore a white T-shirt. He was missing a front tooth.
The Nampa Police Department urges parents to talk with children about the risks of people offering rides while they are out walking, even in bad weather — and that it’s safest not to respond but instead to leave and tell an adult. The department suggests having children walk to school in groups.
Contact Sgt. Jason Cantrell with the Nampa PD with any tips about this case at (208) 468-5610 or call Nampa dispatch at (208) 465-2257 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS.
