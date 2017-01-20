Canyon County offers free fill-your-own sandbags Friday through Sunday

Starting at mid-morning Friday, Canyon County residents can choose from two locations to pick up sandbags for protection from nuisance flooding.
In the Nampa area, go to the parking lot at Lake Lowell Park, adjacent to the Upper Dam, at 12880 Iowa Ave. Officials recommend reaching that site via Lake Lowell Avenue or Lake Avenue.
Just north of Caldwell, go to the county-owned property off U.S. 20-26, 22108 Pond Lane.
Both sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
There will be a limit of 10 bags per household, and residents will be required to bring their own shovel and fill their own sandbags. Later clean-up and disposal of the sandbags will be the responsibility of the property owner.
