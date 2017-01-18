Tuesday’s I-84 truck crash in Caldwell injured Kuna man

A Tuesday afternoon crash between two semi trucks blocked Interstate 84 and left a Kuna man injured, according to an Idaho State Police press release.
Around noon, 53-year-old Allen Viall, of Gillette, Wyo., was driving eastbound on I-84 near milepost 27 in a semi-truck pulling a trailer. Norman Leavitt, of Kuna, entered the interstate from Centennial Way in a semi truck pulling two trailers and attempted to enter the left lane, where Viall’s truck was.
Levitt’s truck struck Viall’s, pushing Viall’s vehicle into the concrete median, displacing traffic barriers and blocking westbound traffic. Leavitt, 51, was taken to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell.
The crash blocked westbound I-84 for about an hour and a half as crews responded to the accident and worked to replace the median barriers. Eastbound traffic was down to one lane for about five hours.
ISP said both drivers wore seat belts.
