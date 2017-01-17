Marsing man injured in crash west of Caldwell

A man was injured Monday night in a crash on Interstate 84, according to Idaho State Police.
Michael A. Andrews, 22, of Marsing, was driving eastbound on the highway in a 2000 Volkswagen Passat at about 7:29 p.m.
Andrews lost control of the vehicle at mile marker 23, west of Caldwell. He drove off the right shoulder, where the Passat overturned. He was not wearing his seatbelt and was thrown from the car.
Andrews was taken by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
