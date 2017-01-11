Canyon County issues local disaster emergency declaration

Canyon County is the latest to issue a local disaster emergency declaration because of the recent storms.
Ada County and cities like Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell have made similar declarations over the past week.
The declaration, said county spokesman Joe Decker, is mainly an administrative tool. It makes state resources available to deal with the effects of the extreme weather.
Wednesday’s declaration also formally acknowledges the emergency declarations already in effect in Nampa, Caldwell and Wilder, and came in response to a request from Caldwell and Nampa.
While many local districts reopened schools on Wednesday, the Nampa, Caldwell and Vallivue districts remained closed.
