More snow woes: SW District Health evacuates Caldwell offices

A heavy snow load on a flat roof proved a bad combination Wednesday for Southwest District Health, which evacuated its nearly 100 employees plus visitors around noon.
"Employees saw the ceiling sagging in different places in our clinic," spokeswoman Laurie Boston said. "The damage is being assessed right now."
The district headquarters at the Caldwell intersection of Idaho 55 and Florida Avenue is expected to be closed at least for the rest of Wednesday, Bostonj said. When it will reopen had yet to be determined at 1:40 p.m.
Southwest District Health serves Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette and Washington Counties.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.
