[UPDATE] Wet welcome at Nampa City Hall: Frozen storm drain causes roof leak, flooding

Patrick Sullivan, Nampa’s director of building safety and facilities, returned to work at City Hall Monday morning to find an inch of standing water and soggy, collapsed ceiling tiles.
“It all ran into my office. Apparently it’s the low point,” Sullivan told the Statesman. His office is in the northwest corner of City Hall. Damages were limited to the city planning and building departments.
Ceiling tiles disintegrated and collapsed over one cubicle after the building’s roof drain backed up due to a frozen storm drain leading to the street, Sullivan said. The damage was discovered at 6 a.m. and had probably started earlier in the morning, he said.
Minimal disruptions are expected to service, and repairs are expected to cost less than $10,000, he said.
“We might have to do some things by hand, but people will still be able to get their permits” and other assistance from the departments, Sullivan said. “It took out three computers, four monitors and a couple of scanners.”
Nampa City Hall is located at 411 3rd St. S.
Employees posted photos on Facebook along with this description:
“Not what you want to wake up to on a Monday morning. Major flooding in City Hall from a roof leak. Building and Planning & Zoning services will be limited until this issue is resolved.”
Kristin Rodine: 208-377-6447
Comments