Pre-dawn power outages hit western Canyon, Emmett and New Plymouth areas

Early morning power outages left thousands of customers without lights and heat on this frigid Friday, Idaho Power reports.
A power substation shut down around 6:18 a.m., cutting electricity to more than 1,800 homes and businesses in the New Plymouth, Emmett and Caldwell areas, according to the Idaho Power outage information line. The power company's website shows three outages in that area totalling 1,911 customers.
Emmett schools are closed today, but the school district office at 400 S. Pine is open, has power and heat, and invites residents whose homes lost power to come in and get warm, a district representative said at 7 a.m.
And much earlier in the morning, around 2:30 a.m., thousands of households reportedly lost power in western Canyon County and the Oregon border area. As of 6 a.m., power had been restored to most of those customers, according to the Idaho Power website.
To check on power outages in your area, call the outage line at 800-480-1443. If you have access to the Internet, check the Idaho Power outage map.
