No injuries in train derailment west of Caldwell, officials say

Caldwell fire officials on Twitter said there are no injuries in a train derailment west of Caldwell on Wednesday afternoon.
The engine of a train derailed near Simplot Boulevard, also known as Idaho 19, near the intersection of Top Road, according to Bob Black of Caldwell Fire Department. He said the incident occurred at the base of a hill traveling toward the city of Greenleaf.
Black said the engine of the train derailed. Railroad tracks in that area cross both Top Road and Simplot Boulevard, though Black said there is no lane blockage from the accident. The department reported minor traffic detours.
It’s not yet clear what caused the derailment, Black said.
A Union Pacific representative said he had no record of any derailments for the railroad company, and online railroad track maps suggest that the track is owned by Boise Valley Railroad. A representative for the company declined to comment.
