Replacement nominated for Nampa fire chief after DUI crash

Nampa Mayor Bob Henry has recommended a replacement for the city’s fire chief following the former chief’s resignation after an excessive DUI charge and motorcycle wreck.
According to a post on the city of Nampa’s website, Henry recommended fire marshal Phil Roberts to fill the post. The Nampa City Council must approve Roberts, who has been with the Nampa Fire Department since June 2015, at its Jan. 3 meeting before the appointment is official.
Henry said Roberts, who also serves as NFD’s public information officer, was the unanimous choice of the four-person selection committee, made up of the mayor, Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff, Nampa Rural Fire District Commissioner Andy Petersen, and human resources director Tina Combs.
The city has been searching for a replacement for fire chief Karl Malott, who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in September and subsequently charged with excessive DUI. Malott resigned Nov. 22, and his resignation went into effect on Dec. 23.
