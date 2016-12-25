Caldwell man arrested, charged with felony for choking, slamming girlfriend to the ground

On Dec. 10, Christopher Benitez was fighting with his girlfriend close enough to children that the children were in danger, Sgt. Richard Ferrera of the Caldwell Police Department said Sunday.
Paramedics came to treat the woman, but it's unclear if she went to the hospital, Ferrera said. The extent of her injuries is also unclear, as is her current medical state.
Benitez left the scene. Two days later, a warrant was issued for his arrest. Law enforcement caught up to Benitez on Saturday, when he was arrested and charged with a felony for domestic battery and causing a traumatic injury to the victim.
He is also charged with causing injury to the children because the fight took place so close to them, Ferrera said. He is being held in the Canyon County Jail awaiting court proceedings.
Benitez was convicted of misdemeanor domestic battery in 2014, according to court records.
