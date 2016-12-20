Canyon County

December 20, 2016 10:28 PM

Crews respond to house fire on Old Highway 30 north of Caldwell

By Kristin Rodine

Numerous fire departments responded to a Tuesday night house fire north of Caldwell, Canyon County dispatch reports.

The blaze was reported at 8:01 p.m. on Old Highway 30 near Sand Hollow Road, and crews were still on scene at 10 p.m. No injuries were reported, a dispatcher said.

Fire crews from Caldwell, Nampa, Middleton, Parma, Wilder, Sand Hollow and Star responded. No information was available at 10:15 p.m. about the extent of the damage or cause of the fire.

This is a breaking news report. Check back for more information as it becomes available.

