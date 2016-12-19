Lost Nampa dog back home after outpouring of concern, plea from police

About noon Monday, Nampa police posted on Facebook about Pennie the terrier, who slipped her collar in downtown Nampa Dec. 10 and was found by someone who posted a Craigslist ad to find a home for her.
The cute small dog was immediately scooped up by a Meridian family, while Pennie's elderly owner continued to search for her and miss her. The dog was microchipped, but the finder didn't have her scanned for a chip and instead posted the ad hoping to get a good home for a "found dog."
Hundreds of people shared the initial NPD post and tried to help, and police and animal control followed numerous leads to track Pennie down.
Officers’ efforts to reunite the dog with her owner were successful, and by 6:30 p.m. Monday police posted that the pup and her owner have been reunited. The owner's response? "Best Christmas ever," according to Nampa police.
“If you find a lost pet, contact local authorities or take the animal to the vet or animal shelter to have it scanned for a chip,” police said.
