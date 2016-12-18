Family, friends gather to remember Nampa man killed in crash

About three dozen family and friends gathered in the cold near the intersection of Ustick Road and Midland Boulevard in Nampa on Sunday night to remember a man killed last week in a car crash.
The crowd gathered with candles and read poems, told stories and shared laughs in the memory of Michael Jacaway, who died nearby early Tuesday morning.
“It’s healing. It’s awesome. It’s reassuring,” said Amy Abbott, who organized the vigil and said Jacaway was her best friend and coworker. “It’s amazing. He sometimes said he didn’t feel like a lot of people loved him.”
Abbott said Jacaway was the kind of friend who remembered “all the details” and tried to make others smile. Friends and family previously told the Statesman of his love for dirt bikes, drawing and music. His father, Anthony Jacaway, said the 19-year-old’s laugh was contagious. Some attendees said they hadn’t known Michael Jacaway, but being present at the vigil made them feel as though they had missed out on the life of an important person.
“It feels good to know he was loved by so many,” Anthony Jacaway said. He said the family has set up a Wells Fargo savings account under the name Doyle Jacaway to help pay for services. A GoFundMe was also started earlier in the week.
Abbott said the news of Michael Jacaway’s death was “heartbreaking.”
“He was right around the corner from my house,” she said. “I’ll have the depths of his soul to treasure.”
Jacaway was found dead after his vehicle went off the roadway in the early hours of the morning and he was ejected from his car. Authorities suggested that speed and alcohol may have factored into the crash, though Jacaway’s friends and family didn’t speak to that possibility during the vigil.
Earlier in the week, Jacaway’s uncle Nathan Jacaway did ask others to raise awareness to prevent deaths related to driving while intoxicated.
“Please let your kids know if they’re drinking, they can call you or somebody else for a ride without being in trouble,” he told a Statesman reporter.
