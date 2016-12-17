Boise Rescue Mission brings Christmas cheer to Canyon County

The Boise Rescue Mission on Saturday held its largest event at College Church of the Nazarene as the organization served more than 2,000 meals to the Nampa community, according to Bill Roscoe, CEO of the mission.
Throughout the day, dozens of volunteers brought a holiday meal to the hundreds who stopped by the dinner event. Outside the church, Boise Rescue Mission workers offered frozen turkeys and hams to families so they could prepare their own Christmas dinner next week, Roscoe said.
The event also featured an appearance by Santa, who heard from hundreds of children whose families were also able to pick up a bag of toys from Toys for Tots, which partners with the mission. According to Roscoe, the mission is Toys for Tots’ largest partner in Idaho and was able to give several toys to more than 1,700 families on Saturday.
The mission also held a similar event in Boise earlier in the week, providing meals for around 500 people. Roscoe said the Nampa event is so important because it offers a resource in a community where such services are scarce.
