Businesses, community members donate resources to keep Caldwell shelter dogs warm

After the West Valley Humane Society’s heating system stopped working, the organization has seen an outpouring of support from the community as part of an effort to keep the shelter dogs from getting cold.
One of the shelter’s boilers stopped working recently, just as temperatures started dipping below freezing. The organization ordered a new boiler, but it isn’t set to come until January, according to a KIVI, Channel 6 report.
In the meantime, community members and businesses have been reaching out to help. Tates Rents and Root Rents both donated propane heaters and propane. Valley Wide Cooperative donated multiple 500-gallon propane tanks and heating units. Complete Restoration donated an electric heater. Zamzows announced it is donating 94 dog beds for both big and small animals, according to a joint press release from Zamzows and West Valley.
Several community members also have donated blankets and towels to the shelter for the dogs, according to KIVI.
“We know this has been a trying time for you with your boiler going out, and we are pleased to see other local businesses step up and help out in supplying the needed heaters and propane to keep the shelter warm,” said Jim Zamzow, Zamzows chairman, in a statement. “However, another component to keeping pets warm is having a clean bed of their own where they can rest and relax in comfort.”
The Idaho Statesman has reached out but not heard back from West Valley Humane Society.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
