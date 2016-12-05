No children injured in Canyon County school bus crash, police say

Caldwell police say no children were injured in a crash between a school bus and a car on Friday afternoon near Ustick Road and Santa Ana Avenue.
Capt. Devin Riley said a full report has not yet been filed in the incident, so it’s unclear how many children were on the bus at the time of the crash, which occurred outside of Sage Valley Middle School around 4 p.m.
The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that a passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Riley said it appeared the bus pulled out in front of the car.
Kristen Baumchen, secretary to the superintendent of Vallivue School District, said “there’s always an investigation, there’s always a report” in bus crashes. But specifics for this incident were not yet available from the school district Monday morning. The school district contracts with Brown Bus Co., whom Baumchen described as “responsible.”
“We have a very good relationship with Brown Bus Co.,” Baumchen said.
It’s unclear whether the driver of the bus has returned to work or faces repercussions. The Statesman left a message with Brown Bus Co. officials on Monday morning.
