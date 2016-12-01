Update: Teen who died in possible distracted driving accident identified

A teen who died in a rollover in Middleton Wednesday was identified by the Canyon County Coroner’s Office Friday.
Ashtyn Walsh, 16, died due to blunt force trauma according to the office.
Two other teen girls were injured in the crash that may have been caused by distracted driving, said Idaho State Police Trooper Derrek Emmert.
“We are investigating the use of cell phones” as it relates to the crash, he said Thursday.
The two other occupants of the 2000 Dodge Ram pickup 16 and 17 years old, Emmert said.
The pickup was northbound on Hartley Lane when, south of Fieldstone Place, Walsh reportedly went off the right shoulder and overcorrected. The pickup then went off the left shoulder and rolled, crashing through a fence, according to ISP.
Walsh and one of the passengers were not wearing seatbelts. The driver died at the scene of the crash.
The two other girls haven’t been identified since they are under 18, but their next-of-kin has been notified. The crash is still under investigation.
Erin Fenner
