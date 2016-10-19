Nampa man hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Caldwell

A 35-year-old Nampa man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 20/26 near Farmway Road in Caldwell Tuesday evening, according to an Idaho State Police press release.
The man, Joseph Upchurch was driving east in a 1997 Ford Taurus on 20/26 and crossed the center line near Farmway, where he collided head-on with Jorge Ruiz, 38, of Nyssa, Oregon, driving a 2002 Chevrolet Impala. Upchurch’s vehicle rolled off onto the north side of the road, according to ISP.
Upchurch was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to the hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time. Ruiz did not require hospitalization.
The highway was closed down for about two hours as crews cleared the scene. The accident is still under investigation.
