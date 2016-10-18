Sheriff warns of Canyon County jury duty scam

Multiple people have reported a jury duty scam to the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, according to a CCSO press release.
The suspected scammer identifies himself as a county employee and is calling residents, telling them they will be fined for missing jury duty. The suspect also is requesting personal information, according to the release.
The county assured residents that the jury office would never call residents to demand personal information. If you’ve received a similar call and has questions can call the county’s jury office at 208-454-7351.
The county released suggestions for dealing with scam calls:
- Hang up, don’t call the scammer back and don’t press any buttons.
- Caller ID is not 100 percent trustworthy. Scammers may use technology that hides or changes their phone number identity.
- Don’t ever provide financial or other personal information over the phone, if you did not make the initial call.
