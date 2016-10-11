County demanded Caldwell animal shelter leadership’s resignation

If the West Valley Humane Society’s board of directors didn’t oust its president and the shelter’s interim executive director, the Canyon County commissioners would stop providing the county’s share of the shelter’s funding, according to a letter commissioners sent to the board Thursday.
Board president Brenda Cameron and interim executive director Susan Woodward did in fact resign on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The board announced their resignations Monday, with board member Linda Dripps now serving as interim executive director.
“With the assistance of professionals from the Idaho Humane Society, West Valley Humane Society will immediately begin to restructure shelter management,” stated a Monday news release. “The goals of providing best practices in shelter animal welfare and fulfilling all aspects of the organization’s mission statement are the focus of the changes.”
Shelter management has drawn prolonged fire from a community group in recent months, and both Canyon County and the city of Nampa announced last month they expect to review the shelter’s financial records and consider an audit. About 30 people attended the county budget hearing Aug. 31, alleging mismanagement and inhumane treatment, and asking commissioners to take action against the nonprofit shelter’s leadership. Most were members of Bunny Project, mobilized by the death of a dog named Bunny who was euthanized at the shelter in April despite her owner’s efforts to find and recover her.
In their Thursday letter setting a five-day deadline for the resignations, commissioners Steve Rule, Craig Hanson and Tom Dale questioned the shelter’s financial management, citing “additional information” since their request for an audit “indicating that the Humane Society is not properly safeguarding public funds.” Some regular, ongoing expenses of the shelter haven’t been paid since June, they wrote.
“We understand that our concerns are shared by the Humane Society’s other public partners, the cities of Nampa and Caldwell, as well as many of the volunteers and staff that have contributed to the success of the Humane Society over the last few years,” wrote the commissioners in the letter. “We do not wish for the present circumstances to detract from the many contributions the Humane Society, its Board of Directors, staff and volunteers have made to our community. However, now is the time for the Humane Society Board of Directors to take the difficult steps necessary to restore the trust of its public partners and the community.”
Woodward said last month that Humane Society leadership is proud of its shelter and treatment of animals, and invited community members to check out the shelter for themselves.
On Monday, the shelter board invited anyone interested in helping with the transition to join the volunteer team by visiting the shelter website.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
Comments