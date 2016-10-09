A new church event center is coming to Nampa

The parishioners of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Nampa came together on Sunday, Oct. 9 to break ground for a new church event center. Bishop Peter Christensen of the Boise Diocese Foundation took part in the festivities.
The multi-phase building project is part of a major construction project that began in 2013 when St. Paul’s opened at 510 Roosevelt Ave.
The church’s nearly 2,000 families raised $1.1 million to build the 10,000-square-foot parish hall/event center for the Catholic community. The new building will provide space for parishioners and affiliated religious organizations to hold special events, church activities and more.
The community plans an Easter opening.
The completion of the event center will mean the beginning of a new project, building church offices and a new school/education center. A new effort to raise an additional $6 million for this phase of the project began in August.
St. Paul’s Catholic Church operates an elementary and middle school which is still at the old church location at 1515 8th St. South. The plan is to sell that property once a new school and offices are built. Church officials say the expected sale of the old church, school and parish offices should raise an additional $2 million to $2.75 million for the new buildings.
