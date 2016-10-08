Canyon County crash slows traffic on Friday

Idaho State Police were called to an injury crash involving two cars on Friday, Oct. 7 at around 5 p.m.
The crash took place in the westbound lane of Interstate 84 at milepost 19 in Canyon County.
Mujo Ahmetovic, 19, of Boise was driving eastbound on Interstate 84 in a 2003 Honda Civic. He drove off the left shoulder of the road, through the median and into oncoming traffic. He struck a 2011 Kia Sorrento driven by Connie Mcanallen, 42, of Kuna.
Ahmetovic was transported by ground ambulance to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell and discharged.
Mcanallen and two juvenile passengers were transported by ground ambulance to St. Alphonsus in Boise. Mcnallen was discharged. Information was not available for the juveniles. All occupants of the Kia were wearing their seatbelts.
The westbound lanes were blocked for approximately two and a half hours while crews investigated.
Comments