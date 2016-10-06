Tom Dale on inmate tent facility

Watch as Nampa Police officers play a basketball game on a newly donated hoop against over 50 kids from the Karcher Mobile Home Park. The Nampa Police Department donated a basketball hoop to the Karcher community on behalf of the #HoopsNotCrime foundation.
The Canyon County Co-op in Nampa opened its doors for business on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The co-op is the result of a two-year grassroots effort. Leaders plan to work with local farmers and dairies to stock their shelves.
Antoine Echols, an Army contractor, is not often home for Christmas, but he is this year. During a holiday assembly at Snake River Elementary School in Nampa, he surprised his daughter, fifth-grader Amaree Echols, 10. Echols has been deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan and leaves again in February.
The sixth largest brewer in California’s San Diego County held a soft opening at its new 40,000-square-foot brewery and tasting room in Nampa. Mother Earth, which has about 50 part- and full-time employees, anticipates growing to 75 to 100 employees in Idaho within five years.
Treasure Valley law enforcement agencies took part in active-shooter training Thursday at Sawtooth Middle School in Meridian. The life-like drill gave Meridian Police, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, the Meridian Fire Department and paramedics a chance to practice their responses and hone their communication in case of a real crisis. This body camera footage, provided by Meridian Police, is a glimpse at what one officer saw during the training.