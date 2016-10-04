Marsing man dies in Canyon County rollover crash

Austin Glenn, 22, was ejected from his car and died at the scene of an early morning crash Tuesday off Chicken Dinner Road, Idaho State Police report.
The crash was reported to ISP about 7:45 a.m. but is believed to have happened about 5:30 a.m., according to a news release.
Glenn was driving north on Chicken Dinner Road near Homedale Road when his Subaru Legacy went off the right shoulder, rolled, and ended up in a field, state police report. He was not wearing a seatbelt, investigators said.
The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.
