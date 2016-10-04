Caldwell council rejects Canyon jail permit, but the fight might not be over

0:19 Fire burns Simplot complex in Caldwell Pause

0:50 Attorney talks about Middleton police allegations

3:50 Nampa Police Department Donates Basketball Hoop

2:11 Canyon County Co-op: A first look

1:52 Military dad surprises Nampa daughter at Christmas

1:04 Nampa resident recognized for 50 plus years of election work

1:46 Step inside the new Nampa Public Library

3:51 Stop motion animator Jared Jacobs creates mini movies using Lego and Oyo figures from his home in Boise.

10:57 Boise State basketball begins official practice

3:00 Two chefs chime in on prime harvest menus