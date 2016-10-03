How did inmates escape the Canyon jail this time? Through the kitchen

With two escapees still at large, Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue Monday announced new security precautions at the Canyon County Jail’s minimum-security “tent” structure.
Inmates Jeffery Duvall and Juan Cervantes escaped about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night by scaling a 9-foot wall into the tent jail’s kitchen, then managing to open an exterior kitchen door, Donahue said. Opening the door alerted deputies, but both men got away, heading east on Chicago. The sheriff said he could not discuss how the men got through the door but said it was under investigation.
It was the fourth escape from the decade-old structure in about 18 months, Jail Capt. Darin Ward said. The three previous escapees were each recaptured.
“This facility was never made to operate as we’re operating it,” Donahue said at a news conference, noting that it was intended for work-release prisoners who “get out every day (for work), so there’s no reason to escape.”
But since 2011, because of jail overcrowding and the failure of several bond measures to build a new jail, the structure has been used for 24-7 housing for inmates who qualify as minimum-security but, increasingly, are in jail for more serious offenses, the sheriff said.
Sheriff’s staff, county commissioners and other county officials met Monday morning and agreed to build a metal sub-ceiling above the kitchen so that anyone who climbs the wall in the future would be stuck above the kitchen, unable to drop down, Donahue said. That project should be completed in the next few days, using “expanded metal” similar to chain-link, Capt. Ward said.
Commissioners also agreed to consider other security enhancements suggested by jail staff, including a second fence around the structure, Donahue said.
These efforts will help, he said, but the situation drives home the need for Canyon County to study its jail needs and make plans to meet them by building a new facility.
Before successfully exiting through the kitchen, Duvall and Cervantes apparently tried to cut their way through the exterior fabric with a jail-issued disposable razor, a method that had worked for a previous escapee, Donahue said.
Both of the latest escapees were in custody on felony probation violations. Online arrest records show that Duvall’s latest charges are attempted strangulation and domestic battery with traumatic injury, while Cervantes’ latest charges were driving without privileges, misdemeanor DUI and possession of a controlled substance.
Both men are still at large, but it is unknown whether they stayed together after the escape, Donahue said. One of them lost a jail-issued plastic shoe in a grate on the kitchen wall as they went over it.
Anyone with information on the two men’s whereabouts is asked to call 208-454-7531. Both have connections in the Treasure Valley so they may still be in this area, Donahue said.
