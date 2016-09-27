Canyon County

September 27, 2016 9:06 AM

Nampa police officer helps older resident with groceries

By Erin Fenner

An incident involving a Nampa Police Department officer providing community service made the rounds on social media this week.

An officer was spotted assisting an elderly man, who used a cane, with his groceries. The man had been reportedly struggling with a grocery bag, when an officer pulled over, assisted the man into his vehicle with the grocery bag, and then gave him a ride.

NPD tweeted about the post, but the officer requested to remain anonymous.

Canyon County

