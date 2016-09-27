Nampa police officer helps older resident with groceries

An incident involving a Nampa Police Department officer providing community service made the rounds on social media this week.
An officer was spotted assisting an elderly man, who used a cane, with his groceries. The man had been reportedly struggling with a grocery bag, when an officer pulled over, assisted the man into his vehicle with the grocery bag, and then gave him a ride.
NPD tweeted about the post, but the officer requested to remain anonymous.
Nampa residents send photo/msg of NPD Ofc helping elderly man w/his groceries. Ofc humbly wants to be anonymous. #SelflessService #1T1M pic.twitter.com/TmM4gfBhrJ— Nampa PD (@NampaPolice1) September 25, 2016
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
