Man who died in tractor-van crash near Caldwell identified

Augustin Rangel, 55, of Caldwell, died Sunday at the hospital from injuries suffered when a van crashed into the tractor he was driving, causing the tractor to overturn and throwing him from it.
According to information received from the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, Rangel was driving his tractor, a 2013 John Deere, east on Homedale Road near Beet Road on Sunday morning in front of another 2013 John Deere tractor. At about 8 a.m., 28-year-old Edgar Alaniz of Homedale tried to pass the two tractors but struck the rear tractor, throwing the driver, 37-year-old Samuel Palacio of Caldwell.
Momentum carried the van forward, and it struck the tractor Rangel was driving.
The van and tractors came to rest in the roadway. Homedale road was blocked for several hours as Canyon County deputies investigated and cleared the accident scene.
Rangel was transported to West Valley Medical Center, where he died. Palacio, the driver of the rear tractor, went to the same hospital for evaluation. The extent of his injuries is unknown. Alaniz's wife, 24, also went to the hospital for evaluation. Alaniz and two children who were in his van were not injured.
The crash is still under investigation.
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @IDS_SvenBerg
Comments