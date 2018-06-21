Mid-arrest, man suffers 'medical emergency' in Boise that leads to his death

The Boise Police Department is investigating after a man died early Wednesday while patrol officers were arresting him, the agency said in a Thursday press release.
Scott Daniel Townsend, 45, was arrested just after 4 a.m. Wednesday as police investigated a battery report at a business near State Street and Horseshoe Bend Road.
Townsend was cooperative during the arrest, police said, but soon "appeared to suffer a medical emergency." Police did not disclose the nature of the emergency.
According to the release, officers began "life-saving measures" and called for paramedics. Townsend was transported to a local hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.
No other circumstances surrounding the arrest were immediately clear.
Boise police detectives are leading the investigation. The agency doesn't plan to bring in a third party because the incident didn't meet its criteria for that — specifically, there was no use of force, a spokesperson said.
The Ada County Coroner's Office is also investigating, and awaits the results of a toxicology test.
Comments