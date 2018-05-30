Franklin Park on Boise's Bench will open soon. What about that Maverik next to it?

Fully developed, the three-acre Franklin Park will include bocce courts, a picnic shelter, restrooms and a playground. The park is behind several parcels that Maverik Inc. bought along Franklin Street, to the north, and Orchard Street, to the east. Maverik planned to build a convenience store and gas station on the Franklin-Orchard corner but has shelved that plan and now says it has no plans for any of the parcels. The street parcels and the park were formerly the site of the Franklin School. Provided by Boise Parks and Recreation