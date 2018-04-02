Man pleads guilty to raping Boise woman; he’s also facing rape charges in Oregon

A 55-year-old man has pleaded guilty to holding a knife to a 25-year-old homeless woman’s throat as he raped her near the Boise River in September 2017.
Allen Scott Hernandez was a fugitive out of Oregon — wanted on a $1,775,000 warrant for an alleged sex crime — at the time he was arrested in Idaho last summer.
In a deal with Ada County prosecutors, Hernandez pleaded guilty on March 23 to one count of felony rape.
Five other charges will be dismissed as part of the plea deal: two counts of forcible sexual penetration by use of a foreign object, sexual crime against nature, use of a deadly weapon in commission of a crime and petit theft.
It’s unclear where Hernandez was living before the crime. He listed the address for Corpus Christi House day shelter on the application for public defender form.
The rape occurred on Sept. 7, according to investigators.
At about 11 p.m. that night, a passerby came upon a crying and distraught woman near Myrtle and 11th streets. The woman said she was raped, so the passerby notified police, according to court documents
The reporting party said the victim was so small — under 5 feet tall — that she at first appeared to be a child. The victim told police she had met Hernandez at Interfaith Sanctuary.
The woman said she had gone with Hernandez to use a clean bathroom that he had access to via a storage unit he rented. They went down to the river to put their feet in the water after using the bathroom.
After drinking and talking with Hernandez, the woman tried to leave. She said he grabbed her by the throat, slammed her to the ground, pulled out a pocket knife and threatened to kill her if she didn’t cooperate, according to court documents.
The day after, police officers found a knife along the river bank that matched the description of the weapon used in the attack. When they located and arrested Hernandez on Sept. 8, the day after the attack, they found that he had the victim’s Social Security card and a methamphetamine pipe.
As part of the plea deal, prosecutors said they would seek a 20-year prison sentence, with a least five years before Hernandez can seek parole.
The judge is not bound by the plea deal. Hernandez faces up to life in prison and up to $50,000 fine for the crime when he is sentenced by District Court Judge Michael Reardon at 1 p.m. on May 4.
Hernandez is accused of committing a similar crime in Oregon on July 23, 2017, court documents show.
A woman in Portland told police she was standing outside a Walgreens when Hernandez approached her about getting high with him in his vehicle. She said he took her to an area near train tracks, then took out a knife, put it to her throat and demanded sex. After being stabbed while trying to fight off the attack, the woman was able to escape the car and scream for help.
Hernandez was indicted by an Oregon grand jury. He has waived extradition. Ada County Deputy Prosecutor John Dinger said Monday that he’s been in contact with Oregon prosecutors.
