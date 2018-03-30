‘The whole thing makes no sense,’ says friend of man who killed Nampa woman

Not many people who knew Evan Bashir want to talk about him publicly now.
He’s the Meridian man who police say stabbed to death Nampan Kymberlee “Kym” Larsen, 22 – the mother of their baby – and seriously wounded Larsen’s mother, Julianna Flowers, 57, and sister, Chelsea Larsen, 27.
A private funeral service will be held for Larsen, according to Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel. The conditions of her mother and sister have not been made public, and the family has asked for privacy.
Two GoFundMe accounts have been set up for the Larsens: one for funeral expenses and to support Larsen’s baby, Donovan, and the other for her mother and sister.
Bashir, 29, was shot to death by police in a violent, bloody scene witnessed by three young children. His relationship with Kym Larsen had recently been deteriorating, investigators say.
The homicidal violence shocked those who knew Bashir.
“The whole thing makes no sense,” said a man named D.N., who met Bashir at Boise State University more than a decade ago and stayed in touch. “It’s not the Evan I knew ... I felt like I knew him pretty well.”
He asked that his name not be disclosed due to fear of threats or retribution toward him and his family.
“My heart aches for everybody involved,” he said Friday.
A woman who described herself as one of Bashir’s closest friends said she’s getting “extremely upsetting hate mail.”
“I am not interested in commenting on this,” said another Bashir friend.
Bashir was a student at Boise State on and off from the summer of 2006 to the summer of 2015, according to a university official. He earned an associate of arts degree in 2015.
Bashir was active in student government – elected to the student Senate in 2010. Stephen Heleker, who grew up in Payette, was elected student body president that year.
Heleker, who was in the Honors College, said he knew Evan socially through student government, but “we didn’t work closely together.”
“He was quiet and neat, almost delicate,” said Heleker, now a graduate student in film at UCLA. “It’s hard to visualize him doing something so savage.”
Bashir wrote for the opinion page of BSU’s student newspaper, The Arbiter, in 2010, a current staff member confirmed. In 2011, he was quoted in a Boise Weekly article about an Occupy Boise protest against corporate influence in politics.
“It’s the system we’re inheriting and that we have to live in,” Bashir, then 23, told Boise Weekly. “As much as we want to be individuals, we’re affected by the system that we’re in. We need both the 99 percent and the 1 percent to realize that. They need to realize that we’re all in this together. I hate to sound so idealistic, but there is a relationship that needs to be balanced, and right now it’s unbalanced.”
In 2015, he worked on a film with Boise State student Matt Mudd called “The Bullet,” which was about bullying and school violence.
Bashir was the camera operator for the film. Mudd said he met Bashir through one of the actors. They worked on the project every weekend for two months.
The 30-year-old filmmaker, who will be starting his senior year at BSU in the fall, described Bashir as a “hipster” and frequent smoker who stood out as unique, even in an artsy, creative crowd.
“He was really quiet,” Mudd recalled. “When he did talk, he was a little strange – but not someone you would think would do something so horrendous.
“It was an utter shock to find out that he had been involved in that.”
Mudd said that Bashir passed out drunk on a couch at the wrap party for the film. Bashir did another short film with Mudd, but turned down other projects because he was looking for paid positions.
Bashir’s work history is unclear. D.N. believes he had previously worked at an Eagle restaurant. He was paid for photo and video projects, and it appears he created his own media/marketing company.
Bashir’s social media accounts offer a glimpse. His Facebook cover photo appears to have been taken in a sex shop.
The penultimate post on his Facebook page now sounds portentous.
He wrote:
“The ink is drying,
and the pages are coming to an end,
you have been judged
not just by action,
but by thought, and word.”
Bashir seemed “really excited” and optimistic about becoming a father, D.N. said.
“When I did talk to him, I’d ask about how things are going with his family and his new son,” D.N. said. “He always said, ‘Good. Good as can be expected ... He didn’t paint an overly rosy picture.”
Bashir appeared to be under more stress after the baby was born, he said.
“He felt the weight of responsibility,” D.N. said. “He had to think beyond himself, had to provide for his family. I never sensed that he was overwhelmed.”
In a wry nod to parenthood, Bashir’s Instagram biography simply reads: “Now children ...” and it features a photo of Kym next to an enlarged photo of a crying baby. He tagged one baby photo with the hashtag #petsofinstagram.
In the last photo he posted on Instagram, on March 7, he’s holding up a portrait next to Jesus and striking the same pose. “Twins,” one commenter said.
D.N. said he never heard of any issues between Bashir and Kym Larsen, who “seemed like a perfect match.” Friends of Larsen’s described her as a free spirit, and D.N. saw Bashir the same way.
“They seemed alike,” he said. “From that artistic community.”
