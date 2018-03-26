Couple injured in violent confrontation with man in Downtown Boise ask for public’s help

Photos of a Caldwell man whose face was badly beaten in an altercation with a man in Downtown Boise early Saturday morning are circulating on social media — and a GoFundMe account has been set up to help with medical expenses.
No information was immediately available Monday from Boise Police on whether they are investigating the incident.
The couple involved, Josh and Kristina Williams, spent the evening at The Balcony Club Friday night and were on their way home early Saturday morning when the incident occurred, according to bar manager Rodney Busbee.
Never miss a local story.
The couple encountered a man outside the bar near the 8th Street escalators around 2:15 a.m., Kristina Williams said on the GoFundMe page.
“The assailant came up to video tape me while I was sick and incapacitated, Josh confronted him nonviolently and the next thing we know Josh is getting beaten,” Kristina Williams wrote. “By the time it was done my back was messed up and Josh had several injuries to his face, head and neck.”
She said her husband’s nose is broken, his right occipital bone has multiple fractures and his neck is sprained. He might need surgery, she said.
Busbee said he doesn’t believe the man involved in the confrontation was The Balcony Club prior to the incident, but he plans to look through the bar’s camera footage to be sure. He said the bar has 18 cameras.
Martha Spiva told the Statesman that she was introduced to the Williamses at The Balcony earlier in the night, and she was gone with the violent confrontation happened.
“If anyone saw anything, please call the police or message me and I will get you in touch with Josh,” Spiva said on Facebook. “The perpetrator took off.....they are looking for business or street side cameras, but witnesses are needed.”
A bystander shot video of the altercation. Spiva posted a photo that she pulled from that video of the stranger involved. Her Facebook post had been shared more than 900 times by 2 p.m. Monday.
“We have had so much support from our community and can’t thank everyone enough for standing with us,” Josh Williams said in the comments of Spiva’s Facebook post.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments