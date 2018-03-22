City tree fell into North End house, forester investigating why

A silver maple that grew 50 to 70 feet tall in a Boise neighborhood came crashing down on a house Wednesday morning, causing significant damage.
No one was injured when the tree uprooted and fell over at 22nd and Bella streets, said Boise City Forester Brian Jorgenson.
The power and gas to the house were shut off, and the homeowner is now living with a neighbor.
In examining the tree’s roots and trunk at the site, Jorgenson said Thursday morning that he saw no obvious cause for why the tree came down. His staff loaded the cut-up tree and trucked it to their offices on the south side of the city.
“I’m trying to figure out what happened to the roots,” he said. “The majority appear to be good.”
The tree, which was in the public right-of-way between the sidewalk and street, fell over at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The city’s tree ordinance prohibits the planting of silver maples in the public right-of-way, but this tree was planted many years before that was adopted. Jorgenson estimates the tree is 70 to 100 years old, possibly planted around the time the house was built.
He did not think moisture was an issue.
“That would hae to be repeatedly over a long period of time,” said Jorgenson, as he stood in a spring drizzle.
Jorgenson said it’s very rare for a tree to uproot and fall over the way this one did; he could recall only a few since he’s been city forester. He said it remained to be determined if the city will be liable for the damage to the house.
“I know there’s going to be a lot of reaction to this,” Jorgenson said, acknowledging that many other city residents are now wondering if the trees in front of their homes are going to topple over.
The Community Forestry Unit cares for 45,000 to 50,000 trees in city parks and public rights-of-way. They will come out and inspect any public tree that residents are concerned about. To schedule that, call: 208-608-7700.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
