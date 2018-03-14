This overhead view shows a proposed layout for a 42-home project developers Jared Sherburne and J. Kevin Brunk plan to build at 3555 E. Warm Springs Ave. The lots crossed out in red represent homes Brunk and Sherburne agreed to remove from their project at the behest of Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission. A total of five homes were removed. Only one of the homes on the project’s north side — the one on the east — was removed.
Boise & Garden City

Houses coming to Boise’s Warm Springs area — about one-third as many as first planned

By Sven Berg

sberg@idahostatesman.com

March 14, 2018 10:11 AM

When cities or counties deny projects, developers usually tweak them just a bit to gain approval later.

That is not the case with an 8.65-acre subdivision developers Jared Sherburne and J. Kevin Brunk are pursuing at 3555 E. Warm Springs Avenue, between Downtown Boise and Harris Ranch. And the developers’ wholesale redo may have factored into their project’s approval Tuesday night by the Boise City Council.

Brunk originally proposed 125 homes, mostly apartments. Neighbors balked, saying the multi-story apartment buildings clashed with the upscale single-family homes in the surrounding area. They also complained about traffic and the project’s impact on wildlife. Dozens of them spoke against the project at city hearings.

In June, Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended denial of the project. Two months later, The City Council denied Brunk’s appeal.

Brunk brought Sherburne on to the team and, together, they started over. Now the project has just 42 planned homes, all of them single-family detached houses.

Sherburne testified to the council Tuesday that he and his team held a total of five meetings with neighbors. Their approach worked.

Only a handful of people spoke against the new concept Tuesday. They criticized things like the project’s layout and setbacks, but even they said the new design is preferable to the old one.

Sherburne told the Idaho Statesman on Tuesday that his team expects to start building homes by early fall and complete the first ones early in 2019. He said prices for most of the homes will range from $400,000 to $550,000. A half-dozen homes on large lots will be priced up to $900,000.

Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @SvenBerg51

