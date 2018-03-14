Houses coming to Boise’s Warm Springs area — about one-third as many as first planned

This overhead view shows a proposed layout for a 42-home project developers Jared Sherburne and J. Kevin Brunk plan to build at 3555 E. Warm Springs Ave. The lots crossed out in red represent homes Brunk and Sherburne agreed to remove from their project at the behest of Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission. A total of five homes were removed. Only one of the homes on the project’s north side — the one on the east — was removed. Provided by city of Boise