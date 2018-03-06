Garden City police arrest man accused of assaulting woman

A 36-year-old Nevada man was charged with two felony crimes Tuesday afternoon, following an investigation into a report of an armed robbery at a Garden City motel.
William Gergen was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Just after 11:15 a.m., police were called to a report of an armed robbery at the SunLiner Motel.
The victim reported that a man displayed a handgun, took some of her property and fled the scene.
The suspect was described as a Caucasian male, about 5-foot-9 tall and with facial tattoos. He was dressed in blue jeans and black jacket.
He was seen walking on Chinden Boulevard near Veterans Memorial Parkway, so Anser Charter School on 42nd Street was put on lockdown for about 30 to 45 minutes, Garden City Police Chief Rick Allen said.
Investigators determined that the victim’s property was not taken — but that she had suffered battery and aggravated assault. The incident is believed to have started Monday night or early Tuesday.
The victim knew the suspect but they were not dating. The suspect is alleged to have threatened the woman with a weapon that could cause serious harm (a gun), Allen said.
At about 2:15 p.m., Gergen was located in a motel in the 3500 block of Chinden Boulevard, police said. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Ada County Jail.
Gergen will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon at the Ada County Courthouse.
