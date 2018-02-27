Boise off-leash dog park gets new legs. Sorry ducks, you’ve been voted off the island.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:20 Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action Pause 1:17 Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre 2:58 Boise Mayor Bieter: "Let's do big things." 1:41 What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 1:54 Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City 1:19 Is Boise ready for small but close-to-Downtown modular homes? 0:33 New chapter for Idaho Humane Society 1:51 Idaho man's Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge explodes in bedroom 1:15 Trees in the Boise River are a hazard to floaters 0:14 Cole Road (again) closed south of Fairview Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Boise River flooding impacts have been relatively minor so far but one local campground and RV park had to evacuate some residents and backed up storm drains have left water near some homes close to the river. Whittenberger Park and the new Centennial Dog Park have been submerged for months. The city's first dog park was opened last fall. Footage from May 9, 2017. Katy Moeller kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

Boise River flooding impacts have been relatively minor so far but one local campground and RV park had to evacuate some residents and backed up storm drains have left water near some homes close to the river. Whittenberger Park and the new Centennial Dog Park have been submerged for months. The city's first dog park was opened last fall. Footage from May 9, 2017. Katy Moeller kmoeller@idahostatesman.com