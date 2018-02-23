Boise, get ready for more snow — this weekend and next week

Don’t get those winter tires off your car, or put away those skis just yet.

Mother Nature dumped almost 5 inches of snow on Boise on Thursday — a record for Feb. 22 — and that was only round one of several storms to come, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm advisory was issued Friday afternoon for the Treasure Valley for 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday. One to 3 inches of snow is expected in the Valley, and 3 to 5 inches of snow at 3,500 feet and above in the Foothills.

Snow is in the forecast for the Valley on Saturday morning, Sunday night and possibly the middle of next week.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

❄❄ The 4.9 inches of snow measured at the #Boise airport is a new record for the day. The old record was 4.0 inches set in 1912! — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) February 22, 2018

Boiseans should expect to wake to falling snow on Saturday, according to Weather Service meteorologist Dave Groenert. The mountains will get a lot more snow than the Valley.

Another Winter Storm moving in tonight! A Winter Storm Watch has been issued. Below are maps of the watch area and expected snowfall. #orwx #idwx pic.twitter.com/VN1RgY07qR — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) February 23, 2018

Here are projected snowfall totals for ski areas:

▪ Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area: 9 to 12 inches

▪ Tamarack Resort: 7 to 10 inches

▪ Brundage Mountain Resort: 6 to 10 inches

▪ Sun Valley Resort: 2 to 4 inches

8” overnight of cold blower pow on top of a super soft base! Thank you Mother Nature. It’s a great day to be a season pass holder, have you bought yours? || #FreshLocalFun #Conditions #BogusBasin #PowderDay #YearRoundPlayground pic.twitter.com/ltojIPK5Qx — Bogus Basin (@BOGUSBASIN) February 22, 2018

Forecasters say up to an inch of snow will fall in Boise Sunday night, so Monday morning commuters should plan accordingly.