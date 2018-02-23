More Videos

Boise & Garden City

Boise, get ready for more snow — this weekend and next week

By Katy Moeller

kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

February 23, 2018 10:38 AM

Don’t get those winter tires off your car, or put away those skis just yet.

Mother Nature dumped almost 5 inches of snow on Boise on Thursday — a record for Feb. 22 — and that was only round one of several storms to come, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm advisory was issued Friday afternoon for the Treasure Valley for 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday. One to 3 inches of snow is expected in the Valley, and 3 to 5 inches of snow at 3,500 feet and above in the Foothills.

Snow is in the forecast for the Valley on Saturday morning, Sunday night and possibly the middle of next week.

Boiseans should expect to wake to falling snow on Saturday, according to Weather Service meteorologist Dave Groenert. The mountains will get a lot more snow than the Valley.

Here are projected snowfall totals for ski areas:

▪  Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area: 9 to 12 inches

▪  Tamarack Resort: 7 to 10 inches

▪  Brundage Mountain Resort: 6 to 10 inches

▪  Sun Valley Resort: 2 to 4 inches

Forecasters say up to an inch of snow will fall in Boise Sunday night, so Monday morning commuters should plan accordingly.

Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller

