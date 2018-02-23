Homeless veterans could get a new home in Boise, with health and other services

2:20 Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action Pause

1:17 Boise lights its Christmas tree with hundreds of revellers watching at the Boise Centre

2:58 Boise Mayor Bieter: "Let's do big things."

1:41 What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

1:54 Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City

1:19 Is Boise ready for small but close-to-Downtown modular homes?

0:33 New chapter for Idaho Humane Society

1:51 Idaho man's Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge explodes in bedroom

1:15 Trees in the Boise River are a hazard to floaters