Boise re-opens big east-west Greenbelt connection. How it could affect your run or ride

Boise River Greenbelt users can now travel between West Boise and Downtown, thanks to a new plaza-like intersection that connects the pathway to a bridge at Veterans Memorial Parkway. The intersection opened Friday.
The bridge allows Greenbelt users to move from the north side of the river to the south side. It’s an important crossing, because the Greenbelt is closed on the north side between Veterans Memorial Park and Esther Simplot Park, and then again between the north side of Quinn’s Pond and Main Street.
The same stretch is open on the south side, so a person can ride, walk or jog from the east end of the Plantation Golf Course through the Willow Lane Athletic Complex. Users can later cross from the south-side stretch into Downtown, north of the river, with minimal detours. That hasn’t been possible since last spring, when historic flooding damaged the Greenbelt so badly that several sections had to be closed.
Boise hopes to finish riverbank repairs and re-open the Quinn’s Pond-to-Main Street section by May, Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said. The city also hopes to open the Veterans Memorial Park-to-Esther Simplot Park section by summer, Holloway said, but it will close again in the fall as work begins on the second phase of the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation Boise Whitewater Park.
