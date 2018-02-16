More Videos

As the Boise River flood waters recede, city managers in Eagle, Garden City and Boise are now assessing the damage to greenbelt pathways. Eagle director of parks, pathways and recreation says portions of the greenbelt are still closed because of a real da Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com
As the Boise River flood waters recede, city managers in Eagle, Garden City and Boise are now assessing the damage to greenbelt pathways. Eagle director of parks, pathways and recreation says portions of the greenbelt are still closed because of a real da Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Boise & Garden City

Boise re-opens big east-west Greenbelt connection. How it could affect your run or ride

By Sven Berg

sberg@idahostatesman.com

February 16, 2018 04:53 PM

Boise River Greenbelt users can now travel between West Boise and Downtown, thanks to a new plaza-like intersection that connects the pathway to a bridge at Veterans Memorial Parkway. The intersection opened Friday.

The bridge allows Greenbelt users to move from the north side of the river to the south side. It’s an important crossing, because the Greenbelt is closed on the north side between Veterans Memorial Park and Esther Simplot Park, and then again between the north side of Quinn’s Pond and Main Street.

The same stretch is open on the south side, so a person can ride, walk or jog from the east end of the Plantation Golf Course through the Willow Lane Athletic Complex. Users can later cross from the south-side stretch into Downtown, north of the river, with minimal detours. That hasn’t been possible since last spring, when historic flooding damaged the Greenbelt so badly that several sections had to be closed.

Three sections of the Greenbelt remained closed March 8, 2017, including sections at Parkcenter Bridge and the Bethine Church River Trail.. Kristin Rodinekrodine@idahostatesman.com

Boise hopes to finish riverbank repairs and re-open the Quinn’s Pond-to-Main Street section by May, Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said. The city also hopes to open the Veterans Memorial Park-to-Esther Simplot Park section by summer, Holloway said, but it will close again in the fall as work begins on the second phase of the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation Boise Whitewater Park.

Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @SvenBerg51

