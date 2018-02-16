State offices in Boise lock doors due to concern of threat from fired worker

The Department of Administration office in Downtown Boise is open for business today — but the door is locked on the recommendation of Idaho State Police, according to a state official.
A man who was fired from a state agency in the Len B. Jordan building has been banned from the premises, Idaho State Police spokesman Tim Marsano told the Statesman.
The building is 650 State St., on the north side of State Street, across from the Capitol.
Marsano declined to release the name of the man who was fired Wednesday from the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation.
Employees at both offices, located on the first floor of the building, have been warned to be on the lookout for the man. A photo and description was provided Thursday to the Department of Administration, said Diane Blume, a spokeswoman for the agency.
“All we know is that there was a threat and just to be on the lookout,” Blume said.
About 50 people work in the Department of Administration office. None opted to work from home or leave the office today, Blume said. A call to the Vocational Rehabilitation office went to voicemail Friday morning.
Marsano said the Vocational Rehabilitation office was closed Wednesday. He did not have specifics on the threats made by the man. There are no extra police or patrols of the building Friday.
“There’s always a strong presence — between Capitol Mall Security and Idaho State Police. Did we shore up that personnel? No,” Marsano said.
There are posters with a photo of the man in a few offices around the Capitol Mall, with instructions to call security if he's spotted. Marsano stressed the man isn't a suspect, despite the threats being enough to send some people home. #idpol— Melissa Davlin (@davlinnews) February 16, 2018
