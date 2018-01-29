Developer bows to Boise’s request, revises 430-house project near Micron

After months of back-and-forth, Boise developer Jim Conger is bringing his 430-home Rush Valley project back to Boise for another run at approval.
Conger is offering to build two roads to address the main concern City Council members cited last year in rejecting Rush Valley, which would occupy 110 acres south of Columbia Road about two miles east of Micron Technology’s headquarters.
Boise Fire Department officials warned that building too many homes without multiple ways in and out of Rush Valley would endanger people who live there. Snow Bird Avenue is the only existing connection between the Rush Valley property and Columbia Road. Snow Bird runs north-south through the center of Sunny Ridge, a partly built subdivision between Rush Valley and Columbia Road.
Conger could build no more than 30 homes before providing the second connection to Columbia, according to a proposed development agreement he filed with the city Friday. That second road likely would connect to an extended Oregon Ridge Avenue running the length of Sunny Ridge’s west side, city of Boise planner Todd Tucker said. Oregon Ridge now extends only partway down the west side.
The developer then would able to build as many as 40 more homes, for a total of 70.
Finally, Conger would have to build another road — reserved for emergency vehicles — from Rush Valley north to Gowen Road before he could build the remaining 360 homes.
During a handful of hearings last year, Conger’s team and City Council members discussed phasing the project much as the developer is proposing now. Several council members said they wanted Conger to put the access roads into a proposed development agreement — a contract between the city and developer that details what the developer is entitled to build. Zoning the property for residential development without such a contract would cost the city control over how many homes Conger could build without enhancing access.
The council voted in December to send Rush Valley back to Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission, with the requirement that Conger come back with the agreement. Planning and Zoning is scheduled to hear the new proposal Monday, Feb. 12.
Tucker said completion of the project could take a decade or more.
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @SvenBerg51
