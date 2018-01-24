Boise to remove Downtown’s iconic Basque Mural. Here’s what you’ll see in its place.

More Videos

Boise State's Dickinson talks about bouncing back after loss, former teammate Trae Young 2:52

Boise State's Dickinson talks about bouncing back after loss, former teammate Trae Young

Pause
Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff 0:29

Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff

Nate Shelman usually roasts his listeners. Now, watch them roast him. 1:25

Nate Shelman usually roasts his listeners. Now, watch them roast him.

First Mexican bakery opens in Boise 1:47

First Mexican bakery opens in Boise

QB Brock Purdy's senior highlights 5:22

QB Brock Purdy's senior highlights

Boise State prepares 2015 tribute to Kellen Moore 1:02

Boise State prepares 2015 tribute to Kellen Moore

Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action 2:20

Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action

Artist Noel Weber on Boise's Basque Block mural 1:11

Artist Noel Weber on Boise's Basque Block mural

Albertsons CEO says treating people right is the key to success 2:40

Albertsons CEO says treating people right is the key to success

Albertsons opens new convenience store. 1:25

Albertsons opens new convenience store.

  • Artist Noel Weber on Boise's Basque Block mural

    The Letterheads are a group of sign artists who meet in cities across the U.S. and leave hand-painted murals behind. Boise sign artist Noel Weber is an original member. He talks about the mural the group left in Boise's Basque Block, near Bar Gernika.

The Letterheads are a group of sign artists who meet in cities across the U.S. and leave hand-painted murals behind. Boise sign artist Noel Weber is an original member. He talks about the mural the group left in Boise's Basque Block, near Bar Gernika. Statesman staff
The Letterheads are a group of sign artists who meet in cities across the U.S. and leave hand-painted murals behind. Boise sign artist Noel Weber is an original member. He talks about the mural the group left in Boise's Basque Block, near Bar Gernika. Statesman staff

Boise & Garden City

Boise to remove Downtown’s iconic Basque Mural. Here’s what you’ll see in its place.

By Sven Berg

sberg@idahostatesman.com

January 24, 2018 06:34 AM

The mural in Downtown Boise that depicts traditional Basque scenes on the side of a building is deteriorating, and portions have peeled off. So the city plans to replace it.

The City Council approved a plan Tuesday to replace the mural — on the Basque Block near the west end of Grove Street — with a new version, painted by the same artists who did the original.

To save money, the replacement will be a copy of a new, much smaller painting that is perhaps 2 or 3 feet by 10 feet, said Josh Olson, cultural asset program manager for Boise’s Department of Arts and History. The artists then will provide a scanned image of it to the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, which will pay to produce and install a larger copy on the wall the existing mural occupies, Olson said.

The city will pay for the original painting, though the amount isn’t determined yet, Olson said. “It would be considerable savings compared to redoing a mural,” he said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The artists will be Bill Hueg and Noel Weber, who are part of a group called The Letterheads, which painted the original Basque Mural and donated it to the city of Boise 18 years ago. It measures 8 feet by 48 feet and hangs on panels bolted to the west-facing wall of the Anduiza Fronton building on Downtown’s Basque Block.

The Letterheads have a tradition: meeting in cities across the U.S. and leaving hand-painted murals behind. Boise was the recipient of three Letterhead murals in 2000 — one at Hannifin’s Cigar on Main Street, one at the Adelmann Building on Idaho Street, and the one on the Basque Block at the end of Grove Street.

The paint Weber and Hueg used was meant to last 10 to 12 years, Olson said.

“We’ve just gotten every bit of life out of that mural that we can, but it’s not salvageable,” he said. “And so, in an effort to keep that iconography alive, this was the best plan we could come up with.”

The city doesn’t have a schedule for installing the new artwork, Olson said.

Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @SvenBerg51

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Boise State's Dickinson talks about bouncing back after loss, former teammate Trae Young 2:52

Boise State's Dickinson talks about bouncing back after loss, former teammate Trae Young

Pause
Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff 0:29

Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff

Nate Shelman usually roasts his listeners. Now, watch them roast him. 1:25

Nate Shelman usually roasts his listeners. Now, watch them roast him.

First Mexican bakery opens in Boise 1:47

First Mexican bakery opens in Boise

QB Brock Purdy's senior highlights 5:22

QB Brock Purdy's senior highlights

Boise State prepares 2015 tribute to Kellen Moore 1:02

Boise State prepares 2015 tribute to Kellen Moore

Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action 2:20

Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action

Artist Noel Weber on Boise's Basque Block mural 1:11

Artist Noel Weber on Boise's Basque Block mural

Albertsons CEO says treating people right is the key to success 2:40

Albertsons CEO says treating people right is the key to success

Albertsons opens new convenience store. 1:25

Albertsons opens new convenience store.

  • Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action

    Hundreds of people walked from Boise State's Student Union Building to the Capitol in in the MLK Day of Greatness March and Rally. The annual event is organized by BSU's Living Legacy Committee.

Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action

View More Video