Boise to remove Downtown’s iconic Basque Mural. Here’s what you’ll see in its place.

The mural in Downtown Boise that depicts traditional Basque scenes on the side of a building is deteriorating, and portions have peeled off. So the city plans to replace it.
The City Council approved a plan Tuesday to replace the mural — on the Basque Block near the west end of Grove Street — with a new version, painted by the same artists who did the original.
To save money, the replacement will be a copy of a new, much smaller painting that is perhaps 2 or 3 feet by 10 feet, said Josh Olson, cultural asset program manager for Boise’s Department of Arts and History. The artists then will provide a scanned image of it to the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, which will pay to produce and install a larger copy on the wall the existing mural occupies, Olson said.
The city will pay for the original painting, though the amount isn’t determined yet, Olson said. “It would be considerable savings compared to redoing a mural,” he said.
The artists will be Bill Hueg and Noel Weber, who are part of a group called The Letterheads, which painted the original Basque Mural and donated it to the city of Boise 18 years ago. It measures 8 feet by 48 feet and hangs on panels bolted to the west-facing wall of the Anduiza Fronton building on Downtown’s Basque Block.
The Letterheads have a tradition: meeting in cities across the U.S. and leaving hand-painted murals behind. Boise was the recipient of three Letterhead murals in 2000 — one at Hannifin’s Cigar on Main Street, one at the Adelmann Building on Idaho Street, and the one on the Basque Block at the end of Grove Street.
The paint Weber and Hueg used was meant to last 10 to 12 years, Olson said.
“We’ve just gotten every bit of life out of that mural that we can, but it’s not salvageable,” he said. “And so, in an effort to keep that iconography alive, this was the best plan we could come up with.”
The city doesn’t have a schedule for installing the new artwork, Olson said.
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @SvenBerg51
